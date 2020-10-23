Brock Lesnar joins the UFC 4 roster

You're watching Advertisements

One of the most feared fighters ever in both the WWE and UFC, Brock Lesnar, is now making a comeback to the latter franchise - although not in person. Instead, Lesnar has been added to UFC 4 together with Askar Askarov and Jennifer Maia, with some Halloween themed content to go with that.

Lesnar sports a 4-star striking ranking and a 4.5-star grappling ranking. This is the first time Lesnar is in a UFC game since EA started this series back in 2014. You can download Lesnar until October 30, which is great as UFC 4 is actually free to play this weekend if you feel like throwing some punches with this beast of a man.

Check out his announcement trailer above.