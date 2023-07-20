Broadway could be striking soon as well

HQ

If the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) strikes weren't causing enough disruption in the entertainment world already, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) may be joining the fray to add some further fuel to the fire.

As The Hollywood Reporter notes, the IATSE has initiated a strike authorisation vote that will see stagehands, hair and makeup artists, wardrobe personnel, and more looking to join the picket lines in the bid of getting better pay and compensation.

It's said that around 1,500 workers make up the IATSE and that if there is a strike, it will affect around 45 theatrical productions, with 28 of these taking place on Broadway and 17 currently touring around the world.

As for the timeline on the potential strike, it's thought that it could start as soon as tomorrow, Friday, July 21, assuming the strike is voted in favour by the IATSE.