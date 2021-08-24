HQ

Gaming addiction has become an increasingly debated subject as the video game industry catapulted to success over the years. We've seen the World Health Organisation officially credit it as a disorder, yet other scientific committees are still on the fence, due to the lack of hard evidence on the subject.

We recently had a chance to chat with Dr. Rachel Kowert, a psychologist specialising in behaviour in video games, where we asked about gaming addiction and whether it is something that should be highlighted more.

"Gaming addiction or gaming disorder is hotly debated within the scientific community," said Dr. Kowert. "The World Health Organisation has gone forward suggesting it should be an official diagnosis, but the American Psychiatric Association has not, they've suggested that we need more research."

Dr. Kowert continued, "Broadly speaking, there is no evidence to suggest games themselves are addictive. Do people use them in ways that are problematic? Absolutely. But, it seems more likely that it's more a maladaptive coping strategy, so anxiety, or depression, or stress, is driving the behaviour and it's not the games themselves."

You can check out our full interview with Dr. Rachel Kowert below, where we also chat a little bit about loot boxes, projecting our personalities in-game, and how we should be encouraged to take more risks in games.