Britney Spears police report reveals new details about traffic incident

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Just under two months ago, Britney Spears was pulled over by police in California following reports of reckless driving. According to new details the lawmen questioned Spears after several other drivers called 911 and described her driving as erratic - swerving between lanes, sudden breaking and general erratic behaviour.

One of the officers wrote in his report that:

"The subject continued to drive in the #2 lane and did not immediately react to my emergency lights. I activated the police car's siren to get the driver's attention"

The officers also described a "distinct odor of alcoholic beverage" and according to the report the star confirmed taking multiple prescription drugs. Brittney was also observed having "red and watery" eyes. She was also described as having "drastic mood swings" during their interaction, and was both agitated and confrontational.

After being taken to jail, Spears was later released on bail that same night. Representatives for Spears have described the incident as serious but have also emphasized that she voluntarily sought help and is currently undergoing treatment.