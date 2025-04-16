British tennis player Harriet Dart apologises after asking her rival to "put deodorant"

HQ

Harriet Dart, British tennis player, had to issue an apology on social media after some "surprising" comments during a match against French player Lois Boisson in the Rouen Open in France. She went to the official and said "Can you ask her to put on deodorant? She smells really bad."

Her words were clearly captured on TV cameras, and spectators commented on the rudeness of her comments. Dart responded on an Instagram story, saying that "it was a heat-of-the-moment comment that I truly regret.

"That's not how I want to carry myself, and I take full responsibility. I have a lot of respect for Lois and how she competed today. I'll learn from this and move forward."

Perhaps Dart was feeling angry after losing the first set 6-0 in less than thirty minutes. She did a little better in the second set, but also lost 6-3. Dart, 28, is currently World No. 104. Boisson, 21, is ranked 234, and and won a WTA 125 title in Saint-Malo, France.