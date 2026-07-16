British Steel is being taken into public ownership in the "national interest"

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The UK has been steadily working on regaining ownership of its steel manufacturing industry, so much so that back in April 2025, the second-biggest steel producer in the UK was taken into government control following former owner, China's Jingye Group, looking to close down its two blast furnaces in Scunthorpe.

The latest development comes as British Steel is being taken into public ownership, in a move regarded by the government as in the "national interest". British Steel was also formerly owned by Jingye Group, with the UK government unable to reach an agreement with the company to regain ownership, hence why this move has been made to reclaim control at the behest of Jingye Group.

The Department for Business and Trade in the UK has promised to create a new leadership team who will oversee and stabilise British Steel in an effort of "developing a commercially sustainable, low-carbon future," as Sky News reports.

Similarly, the government argues this move to put British Steel into public ownership will protect thousands of jobs in the area and across the supply chain, all while ensuring the company's "vital" role in the economy and industry going forward.

The effort is said to have cost the UK £555 million, but as per business secretary Peter Kyle, it's a move that will mean the UK isn't "wholly dependent" on other nations for steel and that now "our focus is on the future: stabilising the business, backing the communities that rely on it and building a sustainable, competitive and decarbonised steel sector for the years ahead."