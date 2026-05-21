British radio station mistakenly announced King Charles III's death live and went silent

HQ

A music radio station in the United Kingdom has apologised after a bizarre mistake during their broadcast on the afternoon of Wednesday May 20, in which they mistakenly announced live the death of King Charles III. Then they went silent for an unknown period of time.

It was Radio Caroline, founded in 1964 initially as a pirate radio (that broadcast from international waters using ships, to avoid paying for music rights) that nowadays broadcast on legally on AM frequency as well as online.

It is not clear when exactly the mistake happened. According to Associated Press, the radio station had deleted Tuesday's broadcast between 13:58 and 17:00 from their website. A video clip supposedly capturing the moment in which they announced his death has been shared online, but it's unconfirmed if it's real or a recreation.

"Due to a computer error at our main studio, the Death of a Monarch procedure, which all UK stations hold in readiness while hoping not to require, was accidentally activated mistakenly announcing that HM the King had passed away. Radio Caroline then fell silent as would be required, which alerted us to restore programming and issue an on-air apology", the radio station posted on Wednesday.

The radio station added that they have been pleased to broadcast Queen Elizabeth II Christmas message "and now the king's, and we hope to do so for many years to come".