HQ

Emma Raducanu, Great Britain's big promise in the future of women's tennis, is struggling to find her feet lately, and after a disappointing run in Australian Open, loosing to World No. 2 Iga Swiatek 6-1, 6-0, she has now lost in the first round at the Singapore Open WTA 250.

Radacanu, who won US Open in 2021 and reached her highest rank ever in 2022 (10) is now 56, and on Monday she lost in Singapore to world No. 101 Cristina Bucsa in a gruelling match 5-7 7-5 7-5.

Seeded seventh in the tournament, Radacanu used her powerful serve with 7 aces, but lack of concentration during the three hour match also caused her to make 7 double faults. The defeat against the Spaniard takes place only three days after Raducanu parted ways with her coach since childhood, Nick Cavaday, who stepped down due to health issues.

Aged 22, Emma Raducanu has already struggled with surgeris, and with the exception of the US Open in 2021, she hasn't been able move past Fourth Round on any of the Grand Slams. She was the first English woman to win a Grand Slam since Virginia Wade in 1977, but her chances of another success don't look too good at the moment.