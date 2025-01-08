British politicians urge cricket players to boycott Afghanistan match as a protest against Taliban regime

HQ

More than 160 British politicians have signed a letter urging the men's cricket team players to refuse to play their next match in Lahore (Pakistan) against Afghanistan, on February 26, as part of the Champions Trophy. Written by Labour Party politician Tonia Antoniazzi, the letter urges players and officials "to speak out against the horrific treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan under the Taliban".

The letter is adressed to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), and also asks for the governing body to boycottt the match, sending a message that "such grotesque abuses will not be tolerated".

When the Taliban returned to power in 2021, women's rights have been dramatically cut down, forcing them to cover their faces, risking torture and execution if they protest, and restricting the access to work, education and sports: women are not allowed to go to gyms or play any sport.

The Afghanistan's women's cricket team was disbanded and many players fled the country, although not all athletes were as lucky, as the letter tells "homes of female athletes were raided, some of whom were force to burn their kits to avoid being identified".

In addition of being a clear violation of human rights, it also contraditcs the International Cricket Council (ICC) rules that require that all nations must support and fund women's cricket. However, ICC hasn't banned Afghanistan men's cricket team, which has continued to play internationally since 2021.

England and Wales Cricket Board is unsure about what actions to take

Richard Gould, ECB chief executive, said that they will talk with the UK government and the ICC to explore options, but also "acknowledge and respect the diverse perspectives on this global issue", saying that there are concerns that "a boycott of men's cricket could inadvertently support the Taliban's efforts to suppress freedoms and isolate Afghan society".

"It's crucial to recognise the importance of cricket as a source of hope and positivity for many Afghans, including those displaced from the country", he said, adding that "the ECB is committed to finding a solution that upholds the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan while also considering the broader impact on the Afghan people."

Gould also urged the ICC to launch a "coordinated action" that would be more impactful that unilateral actions by individual members. However, it may end up depending on players: if they choose to boycott the match and refuse to play, quicker and more urgent actions might be taken. "The power lies in the team. The power lies in the people that play the sport", Antoniazzi said, criticising ECB's tepid response to the situation.