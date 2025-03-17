British player Jack Draper win Indian Wells and enters top 10 for the first time

HQ

Indian Wells men's singles final was played between two young and promising players: for the first time in the history of the Californian tournament, both players had been born in the 21th century: 23-year-old Brition Jack Draper and 21-year-old Dane Holge Rune. Draper was hoping to win his first ATP Masters 1,000 after eliminating two-times champion Carlos Alcaraz in semis, and easily defeated Rune, 6-2, 6-2, a stunning victory that allows the English player to reach top 10 for the first time, jumping seven positions to reach the seventh spot, above Medvedev and Rublev.

"I feel like I deserve it, in all honestly", said Draper to ATP.com. "The amount of adversity I've been through, the amount of sacrifices, the amount of time that all the people around me have put into me and the hard work...", although he first admitted that he wasn't expecting this.

It was a dominant performance for Draper over Rune, who does know what it meeans to win a Masters 1,000 (he won Novak Djokovic in the Paris Masters in 2022) but will have to wait for another occasion to jump back at the top 10 (after the final, he is World No. 12).