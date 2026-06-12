British player Daniel Evans announces retirement after Wimbledon

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Daniel Evans, British player from Birmingham, has announced he will retire after Wimbledon 2026, ending his career at 36 years old. Evans, who debuted in 2008, reached a career high of World No. 21 in August 2023, when he won his largest trophy, an ATP 500 tournament, the Washington Open, beating Tallon Griekspoor.

Evans also defeated current World No. 4 Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Murray River Open 2021, winning his first (of two ATP titles). Evans also played for Great Britain in Davis Cup, being part of the team that won Davis Cup in 2015. He was also Andy Murray's doubles partner in the 2024 Olympics, when Murray retired.

"This sport has given me everything. The friendships, the experiences, the battles and even the hard days were special in hindsight. I have loved every single minute of being a professional tennis player", Evans said on social media. "Representing Great Britain in both Davis Cup and the Olympics remains the greatest honour of my career and something I will cherish for the rest of my life. I'm looking forward to finishing on a high across these final two tournaments and giving everything I have one last time. ."