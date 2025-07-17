British Open kicks off today with Rory McIlroy hailed as local favourite in Norther Ireland

HQ

The golf calendar continues this weekend with the British Open, also known as simply "the Open", the oldest golf Major, now in its 153rd edition, taking place at the Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. The championships will last from Thursday July 17 to Sunday July 20, with action starting this morning with Irish golfer Padraig Harrington, twice champion at the Open, Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard and Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin.

Three of the favourites, defending champion Xander Schauffele from United States, JJ Spaun, most recent winner of the US Open, and Spaniard Jon Rahm, also play on Thursday morning.

But certainly the golfer that will attract more looks from viewers will be the local favourite, Rory McIlroy from Norther Ireland, who last won the Open in 2014, but after eleven years of drought, completed the career Grand Slam earlier this year in Augusta. He will debut Thursday afternoon, against Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Thomas.