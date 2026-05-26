British Historian Timothy Garton Ash wins the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Social Sciences

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Timothy Garton Ash has won the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Social Sciences, as announced by the prestigious Foundation months before its ceremony. The news follow that of Studio Ghibli as 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Communication and Humanities earlier this month, and Patti Smith for Art before them.

Garton is a British historian, journalist, and essayist, and has been recognised for his essential work on Europe's recent history. Described by the official statement as a "historian of the present", his strength lies in combining deep historical knowledge with sharp analysis of current events. In simpler words and according to the source, someone who explains modern Europe by combining rigorous historical analysis, political insight and accessible journalism. The main topics he covers include liberal democracy, authoritarianism, populism, freedom of speech, and human rights.

His career has been tied to Europe's democratic transformations, from Cold War Berlin and the fall of the Soviet bloc to Brexit and today's challenges to liberal democracy, as Garton Ash has chronicled Europe through both academic insight and first-hand journalism.

The 2026 Princess of Asturias Awards ceremony, were all the prizes will be delivered, will take place on Friday, 23 October 2026, at 6:30pm, at the Campoamor Theatre in Oviedo, Asturias, Spain.