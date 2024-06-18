British Esports and BLAST team up to grow esports in the UK

HQ

The British Esports has tapped tournament organiser BLAST for its next partnership. The deal will be focussed predominantly on growing esports in the UK and will be doing so by placing an emphasis on political lobbying, grassroots development, education, careers, and professional development.

British Esports CEO Chester King stated: "This collaboration between two leading British esports organisations will not only help to solidify the UK as a leading hub for esports but also ensure that we are nurturing the next generation of talent and providing them with the tools and opportunities they need to succeed."

This deal all comes as the UK has had a mega year for esports, with competitive Counter-Strike, Halo, Rocket League, Rainbow Six: Siege, League of Legends, and more either already having hosted events or soon planning on hosting events in the country this year.