British boxing legend Ricky Hatton dies aged 46, months after announcing comeback

HQ

Ricky Hatton, British boxer, former world champion, was found dead in his home, aged 46, on Sunday. Nicknamed "Hitman", he competed between 1997 and 2012, when heretired. He held World titles in light-welterweight and welterweight division, and had announced a comeback fight for later 2025.

Hatton suffered from depression and alcoholism, and spoke about the need for psychological help for boxers, specially after they retire, as mental health problems are common among boxers. "If a boxer can come out and say they're struggling and crying every day, it's going to make a huge difference. Having gone through it, I now see it as my job to help those suffering with mental health", he once said to BBC.

Hatton was admired for his work and resolve both on and off the ring, and will be remembered as one of the greatest British athletes of all time. Tributes and memorials took place during Sunday, including a minute of silence at the Manchester derby, with Manchester City remembering him as one of their most loved supporters.