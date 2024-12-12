British bank launches educational module to stop kids overspending on in-game purchases

HQ

British bank TSB has started a new module which seeks to educate children and adults on how much money they might be spending on video games. In the era of loot boxes, battle passes, subscriptions and more, it can be quite easy to just let money fly out of your account at a rapid rate.

According to TSB's survey, on average UK gamers spend £540 on in-game purchases. The survey also found that more than half of the people who've spent money in-game have had to cut back on their daily spending after overspending on the game.

TSB has teamed up with Andy Robertson, freelance game journalist and author, to help create tips for gamers who want to spend less and make sure their kids aren't being tempted by in-game purchases.

Tips include setting up spending limits on consoles, child accounts, finding out games that don't have microtransactions included, and just generally being open with a child about how they're gaming and whether they are interested in things like loot boxes and battle passes.

How much do you spend on microtransactions?