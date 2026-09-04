British army to halt "non-essential" training exercises as part of cost-cutting measures

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In a bid to cut-costs, the British army has been told to stop any of its "non-essential" training exercises, as per BBC News. The report claims soldiers who are soon to be deployed or who are in active deployments will continue to train as planned in countries including Estonia, the Falklands, and Cyprus. However, those remaining in the UK who are not actively preparing for deployment have been told to cut back on training exercises.

As it is, the plan seems to be targeting training exercises held at facilities such as Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire and Sennybridge in Wales, with live fire exercises and drills being particularly targeted. It's mentioned this will affect plans involving the Royal Tank Regiment and another drill with Apache helicopters, with the pause expected to last until the end of the calendar year.

This all comes as Prime Minister Andy Burnham is being pressured to increase UK military spending to 2.5% of national income by next year, all while hitting 3% by the end of the decade. The catch is the PM is also facing a wealth of financial strains, making this defence spending increase more of a challenge.