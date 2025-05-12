British Apache attack helicopters "open fire" in Finland

HQ

The latest news on the United Kingdom and Finland . We now know that British Apache helicopters have carried out live-fire missions in Finland during Exercise Mighty Arrow 25, part of NATO's ongoing efforts to reinforce defence cooperation in Northern Europe.

The drills combined British air power with Finnish armoured units, focusing on improving interoperability and rapid response capabilities. For now, it remains to be seen how these exercises will shape NATO's long-term deterrence posture in the region.