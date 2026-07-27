Britain's support for Ukraine "remains unwavering," says new PM ahead of Zelensky visit.

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Andy Burnham, who took office in Number 10 Downing Street last week as the new British Prime Minister, is expecting his first international visitor this week. That visitor is none other than Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and the meeting is set to remind the world that Britain stands firmly with Ukraine as the war against Russia continues.

"Britain stands with Ukraine, ​shoulder to shoulder, and our support remains unwavering. Russia should be in no doubt of our resolve, and we will not back down until we achieve ​long-lasting and just peace for Ukraine," said Burnham in a statement ahead of the visit (via Reuters).

As part of the visit, the two leaders will meet with more than 200 Ukrainian military personnel who have spent the past three weeks in Britain taking part in Exercise Sea Breeze, a counter-mine exercise set to prepare military personnel for missions in the Black Sea. Prior to this meeting, Sir Keir Starmer - Britain's former PM - visited Ukraine, where he promised €300 million to help give Ukraine 16 Gripen fighter jets, made in Sweden.