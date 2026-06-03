Britain's first furniture farm grows trees into chairs

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On a farm in England, something far more unusual than fruit and vegetables is growing. There, for nearly two decades, Alice and Gavin Munro have been developing what they describe as Britain's first furniture farm, where living trees are shaped into finished chairs.

Unsurprisingly, it is a slow and difficult process, in which the young trees grow along metal frames and, through grafting and pruning, gradually take on the desired shape. A finished chair can take between six and nine years, and once it is deemed ready, the "furniture" is harvested and left to dry for about a year.

The couple has experimented with several different tree species, including willow, oak, ash, cherry, and beech. The result is unique furniture sold as both functional items and works of art. In addition to chairs, they have also developed tables, lamps, and other interior design elements.

The couple, who currently run the company, are now trying to share their methods with more people and encourage them to grow their own furniture.