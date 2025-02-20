United Kingdom and France push for European force to protect Ukraine

HQ

United Kingdom and France are working on a European reassurance force to shield Ukraine from future Russian attacks, particularly if a United States-brokered peace deal materialises, according to western officials (via The Guardian).

The proposed force, involving fewer than 30,000 troops, would focus on air and maritime defence rather than direct frontline deployment. Key objectives include securing Ukraine's airspace, protecting Black Sea trade routes, and safeguarding critical infrastructure from further Russian bombardment.

However, Ukraine remains sceptical, having called for a much larger deterrence force that includes the United States. With European military resources stretched thin, any such initiative would likely hinge on a United States-backed air power commitment.

Meanwhile, Russia has openly opposed any North Atlantic Treaty Organisation presence in Ukraine, warning that Western troops—under any banner—would be unacceptable. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.