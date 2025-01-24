Brit Awards go Brat as Charli XCX leads nominations

HQ

2024 was the year of Brat summer, which went beyond just the fans of Charli XCX and spawned a whole sort of movement, even infiltrating the politics of America via Kamala Harris' Presidential campaign. With influence like that, it's no surprise that Charli XCX leads the Brit Awards nominees.

Charli XCX is up for five awards (via the BBC), including Best Album for Brat, Artist of the Year, Best Pop and Dance Act, and Song of the Year with Guess, which features Billie Eilish. Also high in the nominees list is Dua Lipa, who received four nominations.

Making an incredible comeback are The Beatles with their first nomination since 1977. The song Now and Then was started by John Lennon in 1978, but has only been finished by Sir Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr in 2022, to be released in November 2023 and be put up for Song of the Year this year.

The Cure have also made a comeback with their album Songs of a Lost World, which is their first new music in 16 years.

Who do you think will win at The Brits?