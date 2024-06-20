Brisk is incorporating AI into its BBQs

HQ

Artificial intelligence is absolutely everywhere these days. You can't turn your head without looking at something either enhanced by AI or made with AI, and now this is even infiltrating the BBQ game.

Brisk has announced that it has tapped the talents of the AI Vera to help you with your grilling efforts. The AI incorporation will work by allowing you to automate your cooking, from start to finish without needing any human assistance, with it also capable of telling you if you forget to wrap a meat and notify you when something has finished cooking. It is also able to adjust to your cooking style in real-time, meaning you can still be hands-on but utilise the AI for a bit of help when required.

This AI incorporation works best with Brisk's grills as you can connect their Vera-enhanced app to said device to get the best out of your cooking.

Brisk

