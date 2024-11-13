Bring your entertainment to life with Sonos' Arc Ultra soundbar

HQ

The tech gurus at Gamereactor are very vocal about the benefits of using a soundbar or a speaker system to massively improve the audio and sound of your entertainment instead of using the often flat speakers inside a television unit. In the spirit of this discussion, as part of our Quick Look video series, we've got our hands on a capable soundbar unit to explain its benefits and also its limits.

Specifically, it's the Sonos Arc Ultra that we're talking about here. This device uses the Sound Motion technology to ensure that the audio of your entertainment is more vibrant and detailed, all by creating a 9.1.4 spatial experience, where Speech Enhancement means you don't lose a beat from dialogue. Needless to say, if you're looking to improve your home cinema setup, a soundbar like this is paramount.

To learn more about the Sonos Arc Ultra, be sure to check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of facts and thoughts.