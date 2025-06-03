Bring Toothless home with this How to Train Your Dragon Lego set

HQ

Lego and Universal Pictures are kicking off their How to Train Your Dragon collaboration with an Icons set revolving around the franchise's famous Night Fury, Toothless. The set is a quite moderate build that allows fans to create their own version of the dragon, and despite the young audience that is associated with the movies, this kit is actually tailored to adult fans.

We're told that this is an "adorable model kit crafted for adult fans of the beloved franchise." It spans 784 pieces, has a bunch of intricate details made to resemble Toothless from the films, including his saddle, repaired tail fin, articulated joints for a broad range of posable options, and even a handful of interchangeable accessories, be it a regurgitated fish or a plasma blast signifying his iconic attack.

The set will become pre-orderable from June 2 but it won't actually launch until July 1. It will set fans back a grand total of €69.99/ £59.99/ $69.99, if you intend to add one to your collection.

