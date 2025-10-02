Bring the magic of Oz into your kitchen with Wicked Le Creuset casserole dishes

HQ

We embraced Wicked fever last year when the first part of the live-action adaptation of the musical landed in cinemas and proved to be rather excellent too. In less than a couple of months, Wicked fever will return as the second and final chapter arrives and sees how the tale of Elphaba and Glinda comes to a close and ultimately ties into The Wizard of Oz.

With this on its way, you might be looking for a way to embrace Wicked fever in your own way, and if you enjoy cooking and spending time in the kitchen, we have an idea that might be of interest.

Le Creuset has unveiled a collection of Wicked casserole dishes that are styled to resemble the Good Witch Glinda and the Wicked Witch of the West, Elphaba. One comes in a light pink with gold accents and the other in a deep green with silver accents, and both are meant to be very high quality, hence their jaw-dropping price tags of £369.99/€399,99.

As for what to expect, the Elphaba variant for example is described as such: "Grounded in strength and unapologetically bold, the Elphaba Embossed Cast Iron Round Casserole celebrates the beauty of standing apart. Its rich finish, signature black nickel knob, and deep matte black interior give this limited-edition piece an unforgettable presence. It's made for cooks who lead with conviction and embrace their own path. Expertly crafted with the finest quality materials, the Casserole's inspired design and exceptional heat retention locks in moisture and flavour to produce superior results. A vessel of power and purpose, designed to perform and to be remembered."

The Glinda option is mostly the same but just framed with lighter and more glitzy words like "radiant and refined" and "timeless elegance and individuality."

Will you be snagging either of these Wicked dishes?

