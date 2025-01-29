Bring summertime into your home with Lego's latest Art set

HQ

Lego offers a slate of different sets and models that fall into its Art range. This category is reserved for brickified takes on classic artwork and sculptures and in the past it has included offering Leonardo Da Vinci's The Mona Lisa, Hokusai's The Great Wave, Vincent Van Gogh's Starry Night, and in the future that latter artist is getting another brickified set.

Specifically, it's his iconic Sunflowers painting that is being brickified, with this being turned into a 2,615-piece set that aims to capture the iconic brushstrokes of the artwork. It has a 3D design that sticks out of its frame, all while having a colour palette that reflects the yellow, orange, and greens in the original.

Speaking about turning the Sunflowers into a Lego set, designer Stijn Oom stated: "Working on one of the world's most famous paintings can be quite daunting, but recreating Sunflowers has been a dream come true. We collaborated closely with the Van Gogh Museum and its experts, delving into the details to meticulously craft a 3D version of the original artwork. One of the most challenging yet crucial aspects was translating the impasto effect into LEGO bricks while preserving the painting's asymmetrical yet balanced composition. We are incredibly proud of the result and hope our fans enjoy building it as much as we enjoyed bringing Van Gogh's masterpiece to life."

The set is now available to pre-order with plans to launch on March 1. It will sell for €199.99/£169.99/$199.99.

