Bring some RGB to your podcasts with Razer's Seiren V3 Chroma

While a lot of podcasts are audio-only, you might still enjoy the flair that a bit of RGB can bring to your setup. Likewise, if you want to add a bit of extra colour to your setup, regardless of whether you're recording content or just speaking with friends, Razer might have an ideal solution for you.

As part of the latest episode of Quick Look, we've got our hands on the Seiren V3 Chroma microphone from Razer, a device that is described as a pro-grade USB mic with RGB elements that can even be reactive, plus some useful features such as a multi-function tap-to-mute sensor.

To learn more about this new microphone, you can check out the latest Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of facts and thoughts about the device.