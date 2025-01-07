Bring some heat to your pasta dishes with Hot Ones Ragu

HQ

Considering the success of Hot Ones and the First We Feast YouTube channel, it was never a surprise that we eventually saw officially branded hot sauces making their arrival around the world. But clearly conquering the world of hot sauce isn't enough, as now a range of hot Ragu has been announced.

The Hot Ones Ragu comes in three flavours and is regarded as a limited-time product, although no doubt if it finds success it will eventually become a staple of the Hot Ones line-up. You can try the least spicy of the bunch, the Fiery Garlic, the slightly spicier Chipotle Blaze, and the spiciest of them all, the Chile Inferno.

Talking about the Ragu, Hot Ones adds: "Whether you want to spice up your favorite protein dishes, challenge your friends, or just bring a kick to your game-day gatherings, the new RAGU x Hot Ones Limited Edition Heat Pack brings the high heat with three delicious and versatile sauces."

The Ragu comes in 14 oz jars and is available to order on Amazon. Unfortunately, it seems like orders are currently US exclusive, but hopefully this will change in the future.

This is an ad: