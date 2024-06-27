Bring nature into your home with Lego's expanded Botanical Collection

HQ

Lego has been positioning itself as of late as more than just a toy set brand. The Danish company has been steadily increasing the number of collector and décor options, with these including artwork and architectural models, and botanical flora sets too.

Speaking about the latter, the Botanical Collection is being expanded with two more plant options. Lego has brickified the Plum Blossom and the Chrysanthemum, making for two more colourful and artistic options to bring a bit of life to your home, all without the need to constantly water and feed and living counterpart.

Both sets will retail for £24.99/€29.99 and are available for pre-order now, with launch planned for August 1. The Chrysanthemum includes 278 pieces, whereas the Plum Blossom spans 327 pieces, with the former being slightly wider and the latter slightly taller.

