Bring Monet's masterpiece into your home with Lego's latest Art set

Lego's Art range is an admirable collection that enables fans to build their own versions of some of the most famous pieces of art of all-time. In the past, we've seen sets arrive that brickify Vincent Van Gogh's Sunflowers and The Starry Night, Leonardo Da Vinci's Mona Lisa, Hokusai's The Great Wave, and now Claude Monet is joining the fray.

A new set based on Monet's famous Bridge Over a Pond of Water Lilies has been revealed, with this being a 3,179-piece set that reflects the famous artwork that was painted in 1899. We're told that it "uses a diverse array of Lego elements including butterflies, flowers and fruit, to reflect Monet's love of the natural world. Verdant textured trees, the bridge, and the iconic water lilies of Monet's original masterpiece are translated into Lego bricks." This all makes for a set that is regarded as a "bold reimagining" of Monet's work that even comes with a built-in wall hanger to make the set easy to display.

As per when this set will make its arrival, we're told that it will launch as soon as March 4, with Lego Insiders able to snag a set from March 1. The price, for a 3,000+ piece set, is actually very (and surprisingly) reasonable, clocking in at £179.99/€199.99. Check out the set below.

