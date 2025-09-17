Bring Marvel's First Family home next week when The Fantastic Four arrives on digital

HQ

There will be no more new Marvel Cinematic Universe films in cinemas until summer 2026 when Spider-Man: Brand New Day premieres. The last movie to make the cut was The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and considering it has been a couple of months since that film arrived, you might be wondering when you can watch it at home?

Soon is the answer, very soon in fact. Marvel Studios has revealed that the digital debut for the movie is planned for September 23, meaning next week, and that it will be followed by a physical Blu-ray launch a few weeks later on October 14.

There's no date yet for the Disney+ premiere date, but typically speaking MCU films come to Disney+ just before they get their physical debut, meaning sometime in early-to-mid October does seem likely. Still if you're looking for something to watch on Disney+, it's worth remembering that Elio premieres on the platform today.

If you didn't head to cinemas, and seemingly many of you didn't as the movie wasn't a box office sensation, check out our review of The Fantastic Four: First Steps here for a taste of what to expect.