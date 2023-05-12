Bring fighter jet-level noise cancellation home with AceZone's A-Rise

Have you ever seen a fighter jet pilot or watched a Top Gun movie and seen the advanced gear they wear and thought, "that's the kind of headset I need when I game?" If so, then AceZone's A-Rise might just be the device for you.
Boasting noise cancelling technology and communication systems that reflect that of what is used in fighter jets, this gaming headset is a wireless device that is perfect if you find yourself gaming in a noisy surrounding area.
To see if this headset shapes up and suits what you are after, be sure to check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus runs through some thoughts and facts about the device.