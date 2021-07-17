Bring Clippy to your next Microsoft Teams meeting with these new nostalgic backgrounds

Microsoft is bringing a hit of nostalgia to Microsoft Teams with a variety of new backgrounds for users to rock on the platforms. Based around iconic parts of Microsoft 's history, the new backdrops include fan favourite helper Clippy, and even the lush grassy field that became the gold standard of wallpapers all through the 2000s.

Revealed in a blog post where Microsoft encouraged users to "get nostalgic", the backgrounds also include a fancy looking solitaire one, and even one celebrating Microsoft Paint. Our favourite without question is the Clippy-inspired backdrop that you can see below. In the post, Microsoft chatted a little about the virtual figure, stating, "You may think Clippy was too persistent, too eager, perhaps even too polite. We like to think that Clippy, the true OG virtual assistant, was just a bit ahead of its time. No, Clippy is not a part of Microsoft 365, but regardless, we can only hope that this high-definition portrait of it as your next Teams background will bring some levity to your next meeting."

You can find all of the backdrops and even the way to download them here.