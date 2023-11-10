Bring bass with you everywhere you go with Ultimate Ears Epicboom speaker

HQ

There are plenty of options on the market these days for anyone looking to pick up and purchase a speaker to use when out and about. From Marshall's own range, to JBL devices, and smaller Sonos options, to name a few, the list is plentiful. Joining this collection now is a speaker that is designed to kick out 360-degree spatial sound all with a big bass profile, a speaker that is called the Epicboom and is made by Ultimate Ears.

Boasting a big battery life, the ability to connect with other speakers for a party-like effect, and even water, dust, and drop protection with an IP67 rating, the Epicboom is built for a multitude of occasions.

To see whether this speaker is the next one for you, be sure to check out our latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of thoughts and opinions on the Epicboom.