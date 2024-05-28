Bring an underworld vibe to your fit with this new Hades apparel collaboration

HQ

Hades is a very stylish game for a multitude of reasons. Supergiant's roguelike doesn't just offer very tight gameplay but it brings to the forefront a collection of very sexy and cool characters too.

If you've been playing Hades or Hades II as of late and have been exploring how to bring an underworld and Zagreus vibe to your look, SuperGroupies may just have the collaboration for you. The apparel maker has teamed up with Supergiant to make a new range of apparel based on Hades. This includes a watch, a jacket, and a backpack, all themed around Zagreus.

All are available to purchase as of now, with shipping expected to commence in early January 2025, but the catch is that shipping only works for those in the US, Canada, and Japan. SuperGroupies has stated however that global shipping is possible if you use an intermediary system through its Japanese website, meaning it is plausible to get this gear in Europe, albeit by jumping through a few extra hurdles.

This is an ad: