Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Guide: Where to find all of the Pokémon
Where to find each Pokémon to complete the Sinnoh Pokédex in the Diamond and Pearl remakes to unlock the National Pokédex.
The Sinnoh remakes are already here. Following our review of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, we have continued to explore the fourth generation region in depth to discover the many new secrets it holds with its jump to Nintendo Switch.
Among those secrets is a post-game that we will talk about. Although, in order to explore all the possibilities of this, it is not enough just to overcome the Pokémon League, first you have to complete the Sinnoh Pokédex by registering the 150 native Pokémon of this region.
A complicated task, but for which we are going to help you. We have recorded the location of each one and we are going to give it to you in this Pokémon Guide of the Sinnoh Pokédex in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. A list with 150 creatures in which you will see methods of evolution, routes and places to capture them. In addition to the special requirements that some of them may have or those that are exclusive to each edition.
Sinnoh Pokédex - Where are all the Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Pokémon
From the starters to the legendaries. Here is the complete list with the 150 Pokémon that make up the Sinnoh Pokédex. If you want to unlock the National Pokédex and reveal the juiciest part of the post-game remakes, you will have to complete it.
Although don't worry, you just have to encounter them instead of capturing them, as that will be enough for you to go to Professor Rowan and run into a most special guest from Kanto who expands the Pokédex to register more than 400 different Pokémon.
Below you have the location of all the Pokémon in the Sinnoh Pokédex of Pokémon BD and SP. Since it is not necessary to capture them all, it will be enough for you to also run into some trainers who have them. Take a look to find out where these little monsters are and how to capture or evolve them:
Turtwig - Lake Veraz (Starter).
Grotle - Evolution of Turtwig.
Torterra - Evolution of Grotle.
Chimchar - Lake Veraz (Starter).
Monferno - Evolution of Chimchar.
Infernape - Evolution of Monferno.
Piplup - Lake Veraz (Starter).
Prinplup - Evolution of Piplup.
Empoleon - Evolution of Prinplup.
Starly - Route 201, Route 202, Route 203, Route 204, Route 209, Route 212, Lake Verity, Great Marsh.
Staravia - Starly Evolution (Level 14), Route 209, Route 212, Valor Shorefront, Valor Lake, Great Marsh, Trophy Garden.
Staraptor - Evolution of Staravia (Level 34).
Bidoof - Route 201, Route 202, Route 203, Route 204, Route 205, Route 208, Route 211, Lake Verity, Wind Valley, Great Marsh, The Underground.
Bibarel - Evolution of Bidoof (Level 15), Route 208, Route 209, Route 210, Route 212, Valor Shore, Valor Lake, Great Marsh, Lake Verity, The Underground (after gaining Strength).
Gyarados - Evolution of Magikarp (Level 20). Same locations as Magikarp with top rod or Surf.
Budew - Route 204, Route 212, Eterna Forest, Great Marsh, The Underground .
Roselia - Evolution of Budew (Friendship, by day), Route 212, Route 221, Route 224, Route 225, Route 229, Great Marsh, Trophy Garden, The Underground.
Roserade - Evolution of Roselia (Sun Stone).
Zubat - Route 203, Route 204, Route 206, Route 207, Route 208, Route 209, Route 211, Route 216, Route 217, Oreburgh Gate, Oreburgh Mine, Ravaged Path, Wayward Cave, Mount Coronet, Lost Tower, Iron Island, Seabreak Path, The Underground.
Golbat - Evolution of Zubat (Level 22), Route 227, Oreburgh Gate, Ravaged Path, Mount Coronet, Lost Tower, Iron Island, Snowpoint Temple, Victoria Street, Stark Mountain, Turnback Cave, The Underground (after gaining Strength) .
Crobat - Evolution of Golbat (Friendship).
Geodude - Route 206, Route 207, Route 210, Route 211, Route 214, Route 215, Oreburgh Gate, Oreburgh Mine, Ravaged Path, Wayward Cave, Mount Coronet, Maniac Tunnel, Valor Shore, Iron Island, Stark Mountain, The Underground
Graveler - Geodude Evolution (Level 25), Route 211, Route 214, Route 216, Route 227, Mount Coronet, Valor Shore, Iron Island, Snowpoint Temple, Victoria Street, Stark Mountain, The Underground (after clearing).
Golem - Evolution of Graveler (Trade).
Onix - Oreburgh Mine, Iron Island, Snowpoint Temple, Victoria Street, Stark Mountain, The Underground
Steelix - Onix Evolution (Trade with Metallic Coat equipped), Iron Island, Snowpoint Temple, Victoria Street.
Cranidos - Oreburgh City (Revive the Skull Fossil).
Rampardos - Evolution of Cranidos (Level 30).
Shieldon - Oreburgh City (Revive the Shell Fossil).
Bastiodon - Evolution of Shieldon (Level 30).
Machop - Route 207, Route 208, Route 210, Mount Coronet.
Machoke - Evolution of Machop (Level 28), Route 210, Route 211, Route 216, Route 217, Route 225, Route 226, Mount Coronet, Victoria Street, Stark Mountain, The Underground (after clearing).
Machamp - Evolution of Machoke (Trade).
Psyduck - Route 203, Route 204, Route 205, Route 208, Route 209, Route 210, Route 214, Floraroma Meadow, Verity Lake, Oreburgh Gate, Ravaged Path, Old Chateau, Valor Lake, Great Marsh, Celestic Town, Acuity Lake, The Underground.
Golduck - Evolution of Psyduck (Level 33), Route 203, Route 204, Route 205, Route 208, Route 209, Route 210, Route 212, Route 214, Route 225, Route 226, Route 230, Twinleaf Town, Lake Verity, Oreburgh Mine, Ravaged Path, Valor Lake, Great Marsh, Celestic Town, Acuity Lake, Resort Area
Hoothoot - Route 210, Route 211, Great Marsh, The Underground.
Noctowl - Hoothoot Evolution (Level 20), Route 210, Route 211, Route 216, Route 217, Mount Coronet, Valor Lake, Great Marsh, Acuity Shore, Acuity Lake.
Spiritomb - Special on Route 209.
Gible - Lost Cave, The Underground (after obtaining the Icicle Badge).
Gabite - Evolution of Gible (Level 24), The Underground (after getting Waterfall).
Garchomp - Evolution of Gabite (Level 48).
Munchlax - Using Honey on Trees on Route 205, Route 206, Route 207, Route 208, Route 209, Route 210, Route 211, Route 212, Route 213, Route 214, Route 215, Route 218, Route 221, Route 222, Valley Windworks, Fuego Ironworks, Eterna Forest, Floaroma Meadow, The Underground (after clearing).
Snorlax - Evolution of Munchlax (for Friendship).
Unown - Solaceon Ruins
Riolu - Iron Island (Gift of Quinoa).
Lucario - Evolution of Riolu (for Friendship, by day).
Wooper - Route 212, Great Marsh, The Underground.
Quagsire - Wooper Evolution (Level 20), Route 212, Great Marsh, The Underground..
Wingull - Surfing on Route 205, Route 213, Route 218, Route 219, Route 220, Route 221, Route 222, Route 229, Valley Windworks, Fuego Ironworks, Pastoria City, Canalave City, Iron Island, The Underground.
Pelipper - Evolution of Wingull (Level 25), surfing on Route 205, Route 213, Route 218, Route 219, Route 220, Route 221, Route 222, Route 223, Route 224, Route 226, Route 229, Route 230, Valley Windworks, Fuego Ironworks, Pastoria City, Canalave City, Iron Island, Pokémon League, The Underground.
Girafarig - Route 214, Valor Shore, The Underground.
Hippopotas - Maniac Tunnel, The Underground.
Hippowdon - Evolution of Hippopotas (Level 34), Route 228.
Azurill - Great Marsh, Trophy Garden
Marill - Evolution of Azurill (for Friendship), Great Marsh, Trophy Garden.
Azumarill - Evolution of Marill (Level 18).
Skorupi - Great Marsh, The Underground.
Drapion - Evolution of Skorupi (Level 40), Great Marsh.
Croagunk - Great Marsh, The Underground.
Toxicroak - Evolution of Croagunk (Level 37), Great Marsh.
Carnivine - Great Marsh.
Remoraid - Fishing on Route 213, Route 222, Route 223, Route 224, Route 230, Pastoria City, Victoria Street, Pokémon League.
Octillery - Evolution of Remoraid (Level 25), fishing on Route 213, Route 222, Route 223, Route 224, Route 230, Pastoria City, Pokémon League, The Underground.
Finneon - Fishing on Route 205, Route 218, Route 219, Route 220, Route 221, Fuego Ironworks, Canalave City, Iron Island.
Lumineon - Evolution of Finneon (Level 31), fishing on Route 205, Route 218, Route 219, Route 220, Route 221, Valley Windworks, Fuego Ironworks, Canalave City, Iron Island.
Tentacool - Surfing on Route 205, Route 213, Route 218, Route 219, Route 220, Route 221, Route 222, Fuego Ironworks, Canalave City, Iron Island, The Underground.
Tentacruel - Evolution of Tentacool (Level 30), surfing on Route 205, Route 213, Route 218, Route 219, Route 220, Route 221, Route 222, Route 223, Route 224, Route 226, Route 230, Feugo Ironworks, Canalave City, Iron Island, Pokémon League, The Underground.
Feebas - Fishing with Super Rod in Mount Coronet.
Milotic - Evolution of Feebas (increasing Beauty to the maximum with Poffins).
Mantyke - Surfing Route 223.
Mantine - Evolution of Mantyke (levels up with Remoraid on the team).
Snover - Route 216, Route 217, Mount Coronet, Acuity Shore, The Underground.
Abomasnow - Snover Evolution (Level 40), Mount Coronet
Sneasel - Route 216, Route 217, Acuity Shore, Acuity Lake, Snowpoint Temple, The Underground.
Weavile - Evolution of Sneasel (leveling up at night with Sharp Claw equipped).
Uxie - Acuity Lake.
Mesprit - Found in Lake Valor, but he runs away and you must chase him around Sinnoh.
Azelf - Lake Verity.
Dialga - Spear column, only in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond.
Palkia - Spear Column, only in Pokémon Shining Pearl.
Manaphy - Get the special egg by temporary event.
Manaphy is not required to complete Sinnoh's Pokédex in the Pearl and Diamond remakes, but you can easily get it through the Mystery Gift online. With this, once you have seen all the Pokémon in the region, you can unlock the National Pokédex, to unlock rematches, the other legendaries and plenty of other special content.