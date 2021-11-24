Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Guide: Where to find all of the Pokémon

HQ

The Sinnoh remakes are already here. Following our review of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, we have continued to explore the fourth generation region in depth to discover the many new secrets it holds with its jump to Nintendo Switch.

Among those secrets is a post-game that we will talk about. Although, in order to explore all the possibilities of this, it is not enough just to overcome the Pokémon League, first you have to complete the Sinnoh Pokédex by registering the 150 native Pokémon of this region.

A complicated task, but for which we are going to help you. We have recorded the location of each one and we are going to give it to you in this Pokémon Guide of the Sinnoh Pokédex in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. A list with 150 creatures in which you will see methods of evolution, routes and places to capture them. In addition to the special requirements that some of them may have or those that are exclusive to each edition.

Sinnoh Pokédex - Where are all the Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Pokémon

From the starters to the legendaries. Here is the complete list with the 150 Pokémon that make up the Sinnoh Pokédex. If you want to unlock the National Pokédex and reveal the juiciest part of the post-game remakes, you will have to complete it.

Although don't worry, you just have to encounter them instead of capturing them, as that will be enough for you to go to Professor Rowan and run into a most special guest from Kanto who expands the Pokédex to register more than 400 different Pokémon.

Below you have the location of all the Pokémon in the Sinnoh Pokédex of Pokémon BD and SP. Since it is not necessary to capture them all, it will be enough for you to also run into some trainers who have them. Take a look to find out where these little monsters are and how to capture or evolve them:



Turtwig - Lake Veraz (Starter).

Grotle - Evolution of Turtwig.

Torterra - Evolution of Grotle.

Chimchar - Lake Veraz (Starter).

Monferno - Evolution of Chimchar.

Infernape - Evolution of Monferno.

Piplup - Lake Veraz (Starter).

Prinplup - Evolution of Piplup.

Empoleon - Evolution of Prinplup.

Starly - Route 201, Route 202, Route 203, Route 204, Route 209, Route 212, Lake Verity, Great Marsh.

Staravia - Starly Evolution (Level 14), Route 209, Route 212, Valor Shorefront, Valor Lake, Great Marsh, Trophy Garden.

Staraptor - Evolution of Staravia (Level 34).

Bidoof - Route 201, Route 202, Route 203, Route 204, Route 205, Route 208, Route 211, Lake Verity, Wind Valley, Great Marsh, The Underground.

Bibarel - Evolution of Bidoof (Level 15), Route 208, Route 209, Route 210, Route 212, Valor Shore, Valor Lake, Great Marsh, Lake Verity, The Underground (after gaining Strength).

Kricketot - Route 202, Route 203, Route 204, Route 206, Route 207, The Underground.

Kricketune - Evolution of Kricketot (Level 10), Route 206, Route 210, Route 212, Route 214, Route 215, Valor Shore, Trophy Garden.

Shinx - Route 202, Route 203, Route 204, Fuego Ironworks, The Underground.

Luxio - Evolution of Shinx (Level 15), Fuego Ironworks, The Underground (after obtaining the Icicle Medal).

Luxray - Evolution of Luxio (Level 30).

Abra - Route 203, Route 215

Kadabra - Abra Evolution (Level 16), Route 215, Victoria Street, Underground Grotto (after clearing).

Alakazam - Evolution of Kadabra (Trade).

Magikarp - Fishing anywhere with the Old Rod.

Gyarados - Evolution of Magikarp (Level 20). Same locations as Magikarp with top rod or Surf.

Budew - Route 204, Route 212, Eterna Forest, Great Marsh, The Underground .

Roselia - Evolution of Budew (Friendship, by day), Route 212, Route 221, Route 224, Route 225, Route 229, Great Marsh, Trophy Garden, The Underground.

Roserade - Evolution of Roselia (Sun Stone).

Zubat - Route 203, Route 204, Route 206, Route 207, Route 208, Route 209, Route 211, Route 216, Route 217, Oreburgh Gate, Oreburgh Mine, Ravaged Path, Wayward Cave, Mount Coronet, Lost Tower, Iron Island, Seabreak Path, The Underground.

Golbat - Evolution of Zubat (Level 22), Route 227, Oreburgh Gate, Ravaged Path, Mount Coronet, Lost Tower, Iron Island, Snowpoint Temple, Victoria Street, Stark Mountain, Turnback Cave, The Underground (after gaining Strength) .

Crobat - Evolution of Golbat (Friendship).

Geodude - Route 206, Route 207, Route 210, Route 211, Route 214, Route 215, Oreburgh Gate, Oreburgh Mine, Ravaged Path, Wayward Cave, Mount Coronet, Maniac Tunnel, Valor Shore, Iron Island, Stark Mountain, The Underground

Graveler - Geodude Evolution (Level 25), Route 211, Route 214, Route 216, Route 227, Mount Coronet, Valor Shore, Iron Island, Snowpoint Temple, Victoria Street, Stark Mountain, The Underground (after clearing).

Golem - Evolution of Graveler (Trade).

Onix - Oreburgh Mine, Iron Island, Snowpoint Temple, Victoria Street, Stark Mountain, The Underground

Steelix - Onix Evolution (Trade with Metallic Coat equipped), Iron Island, Snowpoint Temple, Victoria Street.

Cranidos - Oreburgh City (Revive the Skull Fossil).

Rampardos - Evolution of Cranidos (Level 30).

Shieldon - Oreburgh City (Revive the Shell Fossil).

Bastiodon - Evolution of Shieldon (Level 30).

Machop - Route 207, Route 208, Route 210, Mount Coronet.

Machoke - Evolution of Machop (Level 28), Route 210, Route 211, Route 216, Route 217, Route 225, Route 226, Mount Coronet, Victoria Street, Stark Mountain, The Underground (after clearing).

Machamp - Evolution of Machoke (Trade).

Psyduck - Route 203, Route 204, Route 205, Route 208, Route 209, Route 210, Route 214, Floraroma Meadow, Verity Lake, Oreburgh Gate, Ravaged Path, Old Chateau, Valor Lake, Great Marsh, Celestic Town, Acuity Lake, The Underground.

Golduck - Evolution of Psyduck (Level 33), Route 203, Route 204, Route 205, Route 208, Route 209, Route 210, Route 212, Route 214, Route 225, Route 226, Route 230, Twinleaf Town, Lake Verity, Oreburgh Mine, Ravaged Path, Valor Lake, Great Marsh, Celestic Town, Acuity Lake, Resort Area

Burmy - Route 205, Route 206, Route 207, Route 208, Route 209, Route 210, Route 211, Route 212, Route 213, Route 214, Route 215, Route 218, Route 221, Route 222, Valley Windworks, Fuego Ironworks, Flower Paradise

Wormadam - Evolution of Burmy (Level 20, if female).

Mothim - Burmy Evolution (Level 20, if male)

Wurmple - Route 205, Route 206, Route 207, Route 208, Route 209, Route 210, Route 211, Route 212, Route 213, Route 214, Route 215, Route 218, Route 221, Route 222, Valley Windworks, Fuego Ironworks, Eterna Forest, Floaroma Meadow, The Underground

Silcoon - Evolution of Wurmple (Level 7). In the wild only in Brilliant Diamond: Route 205, Route 206, Route 207, Route 208, Route 209, Route 210, Route 211, Route 212, Route 213, Route 214, Route 215, Route 218, Route 221, Route 222, Valley Windworks, Fuego Ironworks, Eterna Forest, Floaroma Meadow, The Underground

Beautifly - Silcoon Evolution (Level 10). In the wild only in Brilliant Diamond: Route 224, Route 230.

Cascoon - Evolution of Wurmple (Level 7). In the wild only in Shining Pearl: Route 205, Route 206, Route 207, Route 208, Route 209, Route 210, Route 211, Route 212, Route 213, Route 214, Route 215, Route 218, Route 221, Route 222, Valley Windworks, Fuego Ironworks, Eterna Forest, The Underground.

Dustox - Evolution of Cascoon (Level 10). In the wild only in Shining Pearl: Route 224, Route 230.

Combee - Using honey on trees from Route 205, Route 206, Route 207, Route 208, Route 209, Route 210, Route 211, Route 212, Route 213, Route 214, Route 215, Route 218, Route 221, Route 222, Valley Windworks, Fuego Ironworks, Eterna Forest, Floaroma Meadow, The Underground.

Vespiquen - Combee Evolution (Level 21, only if female).

Pachirisu - Route 205, Valley Windworks, Fuego Ironworks, The Underground.

Buizel - Route 205, Route 213, Route 224, Valley Windworks.

Floatzel - Evolution of Buizel (Level 26), Route 213, Route 218, Route 221, Route 222, Route 224, Route 230, Fuego Ironworks, Victoria Street.

Cherubi - Route 205, Route 206, Route 207, Route 208, Route 209, Route 210, Route 211, Route 212, Route 213, Route 214, Route 215, Route 218, Route 221, Route 222, Valley Windworks, Fuego Fireworks, Eterna Forest, Floaroma Meadow, The Underground.

Cherrim - Evolution of Cherubi (Level 25).

Shellos - Route 205, Route 213, Route 218, Route 221, Route 224, Valley Windworks, Fuego Ironworks, The Underground.

Gastrodon - Evolution of Shellos (Level 30), Route 218, Route 221, Route 222, Route 224, Route 230, Fuego Ironworks, The Underground.

Heracross - Using honey on trees from Route 205, Route 206, Route 207, Route 208, Route 209, Route 210, Route 211, Route 212, Route 213, Route 214, Route 215, Route 218, Route 221, Route 222, Valley Windworks, Fuego Ironworks, Eterna Forest, Floaroma Meadow.

Aipom - Route 205, Route 206, Route 207, Route 208, Route 209, Route 210, Route 211, Route 212, Route 213, Route 214, Route 215, Route 218, Route 221, Route 222, Valley Windworks, Fuego Ironworks, Eterna Forest, Floaroma Meadow, The Underground.

Ambipom - Evolution of Aipom (go up one level after learning Double Hit).

Drifloon - Valley Windworks (only on Fridays).

Drifblim - Evolution of Drifloon (Level 28).

Buneary - Eterna Forest, The Underground.

Lopunny - Evolution of Buneary (Friendship).

Gastly - Route 209, Old Chateau, Lost Tower, The Underground

Haunter - Gastly Evolution (Level 25), Turnback Cave.

Gengar - Evolution of Haunter (Trade).

Misdreavus - Eterna Forest, Lost Tower, The Underground.

Mismagius - Evolution of Misdreavus (Dusk Stone)

Murkrow - Only in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond: Eterna Forest, Lost Tower, The Underground.

Honchkrow - Evolution of Murkrow (Dusk Stone).

Glameow - Only in Pokémon Shining Pearl: Route 218, Route 222, The Underground

Purugly - Evolution of Glameow (Level 38). In the wild only in Shining Pearl: Route 222, Route 229, The Underground (after clearing).

Goldeen - Fishing on Route 203, Route 204, Route 209, Route 212, Route 214, Lake Verity, Lake Valor, Lake Acuity, Resort Area

Seaking - Evolution of Goldeen (Level 33). Fish on Route 203, Route 204, Route 209, Route 212, Route 214, Lake Verity, Lake Valor, Lake Acuity, Resort Area.

Barboach - Fishing on Route 205, Route 208, Route 210, Route 212, Route 227, Route 228, Oreburgh Gate, Ravaged Path, Old Chateau, Mount Coronet, Great Marsh, Celestic Town, The Underground.

Whiscash - Evolution of Barboach (Level 30). Fishing on Route 205, Route 208, Route 210, Route 212, Route 227, Route 228, Oreburgh Gate, Ravaged Path, Old Chateau, Mount Coronet, Great Marsh, Celestic Town, The Underground.

Chingling - Route 211, Mount Coronet, Valor Lake, Acuity Lake, The Underground.

Chimecho - Evolution of Chingling (for Friendship, at night), Mount Coronet.

Stunky - Brilliant Diamond Pokémon only: Route 206, Route 214, Route 221, The Underground.

Skuntank - Evolution of Stunky (Level 34). In the wild only in Brilliant Diamond: Route 221, Route 225, The Underground (after gaining Strength).

Meditite - Route 208, Route 210, Route 211, Route 216, Route 217, Mount Coronet, Acuity Shore, The Underground

Medicham - Meditite Evolution (Level 37), Route 217, Mount Coronet, Acuity Shore, Victoria Street.

Bronzor - Route 206, Lost Cave, Mount Coronet, Turnback Cave, The Underground.

Bronzong - Evolution of Bronzor (Level 33), Mount Coronet, Turnback Cave.

Ponyta - Route 206, Route 210, Route 211, Route 214, Route 215.

Rapidash - Evolution of Ponyta (Level 40).

Bonsly - In Pokémon Brilliant Diamond: Trophy Garden. In Pokémon Shining Pearl: Route 209, Route 210, Trophy Garden.

Sudowoodo - Evolution of Bonsly (go up one level after learning Mimic). In the wild only in Shining Pearl: Route 214, Route 221.

Mime Jr. - In Pokémon Shining Pearl: Trophy Garden. In Pokémon Brilliant Diamond: Route 209, Route 210, Trophy Garden.

Mr. Mime - Evolution of Mime Jr. (go up one level after learning Mimic). In the wild only in Brilliant Diamond: Route 218, Route 222.

Happiny - Trophy Garden.

Chansey - Happiny Evolution (by day, with Oval stone), Route 209, Route 210, Trophy Garden.

Blissey - Evolution of Chansey (for Friendship).

Cleffa - Mount Coronet, Trophy Garden.

Clefairy - Evolution of Cleffa (for Friendship), Mount Corona, Trophy Garden.

Clefable - Evolution of Clefairy (Moonstone).

Chatot - Route 222, Route 224.

Pichu - Trophy Garden.

Pikachu - Pichu Evolution (for Friendship), Trophy Garden.

Raichu - Evolution of Pikachu (Thunder Stone).

Hoothoot - Route 210, Route 211, Great Marsh, The Underground.

Noctowl - Hoothoot Evolution (Level 20), Route 210, Route 211, Route 216, Route 217, Mount Coronet, Valor Lake, Great Marsh, Acuity Shore, Acuity Lake.

Spiritomb - Special on Route 209.

Gible - Lost Cave, The Underground (after obtaining the Icicle Badge).

Gabite - Evolution of Gible (Level 24), The Underground (after getting Waterfall).

Garchomp - Evolution of Gabite (Level 48).

Munchlax - Using Honey on Trees on Route 205, Route 206, Route 207, Route 208, Route 209, Route 210, Route 211, Route 212, Route 213, Route 214, Route 215, Route 218, Route 221, Route 222, Valley Windworks, Fuego Ironworks, Eterna Forest, Floaroma Meadow, The Underground (after clearing).

Snorlax - Evolution of Munchlax (for Friendship).

Unown - Solaceon Ruins

Riolu - Iron Island (Gift of Quinoa).

Lucario - Evolution of Riolu (for Friendship, by day).

Wooper - Route 212, Great Marsh, The Underground.

Quagsire - Wooper Evolution (Level 20), Route 212, Great Marsh, The Underground..

Wingull - Surfing on Route 205, Route 213, Route 218, Route 219, Route 220, Route 221, Route 222, Route 229, Valley Windworks, Fuego Ironworks, Pastoria City, Canalave City, Iron Island, The Underground.

Pelipper - Evolution of Wingull (Level 25), surfing on Route 205, Route 213, Route 218, Route 219, Route 220, Route 221, Route 222, Route 223, Route 224, Route 226, Route 229, Route 230, Valley Windworks, Fuego Ironworks, Pastoria City, Canalave City, Iron Island, Pokémon League, The Underground.

Girafarig - Route 214, Valor Shore, The Underground.

Hippopotas - Maniac Tunnel, The Underground.

Hippowdon - Evolution of Hippopotas (Level 34), Route 228.

Azurill - Great Marsh, Trophy Garden

Marill - Evolution of Azurill (for Friendship), Great Marsh, Trophy Garden.

Azumarill - Evolution of Marill (Level 18).

Skorupi - Great Marsh, The Underground.

Drapion - Evolution of Skorupi (Level 40), Great Marsh.

Croagunk - Great Marsh, The Underground.

Toxicroak - Evolution of Croagunk (Level 37), Great Marsh.

Carnivine - Great Marsh.

Remoraid - Fishing on Route 213, Route 222, Route 223, Route 224, Route 230, Pastoria City, Victoria Street, Pokémon League.

Octillery - Evolution of Remoraid (Level 25), fishing on Route 213, Route 222, Route 223, Route 224, Route 230, Pastoria City, Pokémon League, The Underground.

Finneon - Fishing on Route 205, Route 218, Route 219, Route 220, Route 221, Fuego Ironworks, Canalave City, Iron Island.

Lumineon - Evolution of Finneon (Level 31), fishing on Route 205, Route 218, Route 219, Route 220, Route 221, Valley Windworks, Fuego Ironworks, Canalave City, Iron Island.

Tentacool - Surfing on Route 205, Route 213, Route 218, Route 219, Route 220, Route 221, Route 222, Fuego Ironworks, Canalave City, Iron Island, The Underground.

Tentacruel - Evolution of Tentacool (Level 30), surfing on Route 205, Route 213, Route 218, Route 219, Route 220, Route 221, Route 222, Route 223, Route 224, Route 226, Route 230, Feugo Ironworks, Canalave City, Iron Island, Pokémon League, The Underground.

Feebas - Fishing with Super Rod in Mount Coronet.

Milotic - Evolution of Feebas (increasing Beauty to the maximum with Poffins).

Mantyke - Surfing Route 223.

Mantine - Evolution of Mantyke (levels up with Remoraid on the team).

Snover - Route 216, Route 217, Mount Coronet, Acuity Shore, The Underground.

Abomasnow - Snover Evolution (Level 40), Mount Coronet

Sneasel - Route 216, Route 217, Acuity Shore, Acuity Lake, Snowpoint Temple, The Underground.

Weavile - Evolution of Sneasel (leveling up at night with Sharp Claw equipped).

Uxie - Acuity Lake.

Mesprit - Found in Lake Valor, but he runs away and you must chase him around Sinnoh.

Azelf - Lake Verity.

Dialga - Spear column, only in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond.

Palkia - Spear Column, only in Pokémon Shining Pearl.

Manaphy - Get the special egg by temporary event.



Manaphy is not required to complete Sinnoh's Pokédex in the Pearl and Diamond remakes, but you can easily get it through the Mystery Gift online. With this, once you have seen all the Pokémon in the region, you can unlock the National Pokédex, to unlock rematches, the other legendaries and plenty of other special content.