You're watching Advertisements

One of the games launching today along Xbox Series S and X that might have been somewhat overlooked is Bright Memory. It is mainly known for being developed by only one person, but still manages to look like a game with a budget behind it and it has gotten raving reviews.

It was launched for PC last year, and starting today, you can also download it for Xbox Series X for £6.69. Check out this very explosive slasher title below in the action-packed launch trailer: