Bright Memory will be released on Xbox Series consoles, November 10

A couple of months ago we got to know that Bright Memory: Infinite, the exquisite-looking FPS surprisingly developed by just one single person, is launching on Xbox Series X in 2021.

As you might already know, Bright Memory: Infinite is actually a sequel to Bright Memory, the latter just got out of its early access phase and officially released back in March this year via Steam on PC. If you're looking to get Xbox Series S/X and hoping to try the series on the next-gen, we have some good news for you.

The publisher Playism and developer FYQD-Studio have already announced that Bright Memory is also landing on Xbox Series later this year on the same day as the launch of the next-gen consoles, November 10. As to Bright Memory: Infinite, the release date remains unknown.

Check the new announcement trailer below: