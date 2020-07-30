Bright Memory: Infinite story trailers appears on the F5 show

You're watching Advertisements

This past May, when Microsoft let it open the Xbox Inside Show Bright Memory: Infinite, the action game created by the one-man company, FYQD Personal Studio caught some attention.

Today, the F5 Games Show aired online, telling the world that the Chinese games industry is growing. Bright Memory: Infinite was one of the highlights of the day. Take a look at the new story trailer below. Luckily, there is a resume of the story on the official Steam page:

Bright Memory: Infinite is set in a sprawling, futuristic metropolis in the year 2036. A strange phenomenon for which scientists can find no explanation has occurred in the skies around the world. The Supernatural Science Research Organization (SRO) has sent agents out to various regions to investigate this phenomenon. It is soon discovered that these strange occurrences are connected to an archaic mystery - an as-of-yet unknown history of two worlds, about to come to light...