Bright Memory: Infinite PC release date announced

Last month, we were told that the PC version of Bright Memory: Infinite was roughly developed and the console version was also being ported, and a few screenshots were shared via developer FYQD's Twitter. The team also promised to share more information once there's any progress. Well, we didn't wait for too long.

Earlier it was revealed that Bright Memory: Infinite for PC will arrive on Steam and GOG on November 11. However, the release date of the Xbox Series X version is still to be announced, we hope it can launch as promised within the year of 2021.

As pointed out in the Steam post, Bright Memory: Infinite will feature "support for 21:9 ultra-wide monitor display, fifth generation TAA, as well as optimization for Xbox controllers".

Check the latest trailer and images below.