Bright Memory: Infinite announced for Xbox Series X

Bright Memory: Infinite has received a lot of attention as it looks like a high-budget title but is, in fact, made by a single person. Despite this, we can look forward to high-octane action in stunning surroundings, in an adventure set in the year 2036. According to the press release, a "strange phenomenon for which scientists can find no explanation has occurred in the skies" and the only one who can sort this out is SRO (Supernatural Science Research Organization).

As you surely have guessed, you're a part of this. Bright Memory: Infinite will support Smart Delivery and will be released for PC, Xbox One and Xbox One X. We assume it will also be available for the Playstation consoles. Check out the fresh trailer below.