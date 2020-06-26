Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia is now on Nintendo Switch

You're watching Advertisements

Happinet and Matrix Software just announced that Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia is now available on Nintendo Switch. The original Brigandine was released 20 years ago and now you can revisit the world of Brigandine in this sequel for €49.99.

Here you can choose one of the six armies, each with its own powers and specialization. This turn-based strategy game "will offer hundreds of hours of immersive gameplay". The game also has a demo version that you can try here, but note that your progress won't transfer to the full game.

Are you a fan of this series?