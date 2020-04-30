Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia Demo released on Switch

Strategy game from Happinet, Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia, is due to be released on 25 June exclusively on Nintendo Switch. But now you can have a little taste of it through the demo version that has been released on eShop and can be downloaded now.

This demo features two key modes from the game: training mode and trial mode. The first one will take you on a tutorial while the latter will take you to the Easy mode of the Norzaleo Kingdom campaign (there are 6 kingdoms to choose from), the owner of the Brigandine of Justice. The demo ends when you reach up to 10 seasons or when 7 bases have been occupied by the army. But note that the save data will not transfer over to the full game when it releases.

You can find the new demo trailer and screenshots below.