Brie Larson wants to portray Samus Aran in a Metroid film

There's no doubt that Metroid is one of the most popular video game series among Nintendo fans. The saga, which is expected to return with Metroid Prime 4 on Nintendo Switch, owes much of its success to its mysterious main character, Samus Aran. The bounty hunter - one of the first female protagonists in the history of video games, despite the fact that the player discovers Samus to be a woman at the end of the first game in the franchise in 1986 - has always been a much-loved character, and not only by ordinary players.

It turns out that Captain Marvel actress and passionate gamer, Brie Larson, is also a huge fan of Samus, to the point of having explicitly asked Nintendo to play the great heroine in a movie. In fact, Larson declared, at the talk show Animal Talking, (a Youtube show dedicated to Animal Crossing, of which she's also a big fan), her love and interest in the character, also showing a photo in which she is disguised as Samus at a Halloween party:

"She was always my character that I played as in Super Smash Bros. and I just loved her. So that whole thing started and I've definitely not put a squash to that story and I definitely want to make that movie, I definitely want to participate in that. So, Nintendo, once again, I would love to do it!", Larson said.

What do you think of Brie Larson as Samus Aran? Do you think she's the right actress to play her, or do you imagine someone else?

Thanks to GamesRadar.