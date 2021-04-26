Brie Larson shares message of support for gaming charity AbleGamers

You're watching Advertisements

Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson has recently shared a short message of support for the gaming charity AbleGamers on her Twitter account, encouraging fans to help the charity. The message comes after Larson was made aware of the organisation through Alanah Pearce, who is currently raising money for the charity via a funding campaign.

In Larson's message, she said, "Thanks for sharing the work of AbleGamers with me, I love what you are doing. Using the power of videogames to bring people together, and provide people with disabilities custom gaming setups, so that they can enjoy video games too, is just absolutely incredible, thank you. If you don't know their work, please check out AbleGamers, support their work, I know I will be."

AbleGamers COO Steven Spohn also commented on Larson's video, saying, "Thank you so much, Brie. Alanah has been a force for good, helping to raise money to give custom support to the more than 46 million players with disabilities. I hope you can find time to stream together. It would do so much good for disabled people!"

Larson is not the first Hollywood star or Marvel superhero to back AbleGamers, as last year, Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) shared a short message of support for the charity on Spohn's YouTube channel. You can check it out here.