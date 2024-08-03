Brie Larson on the future of Captain Marvel: "There's things that I know, but I can't tell you"

HQ

With The Marvels debuting in November 2023, many of us have been wondering what's next for Brie Larson's Captain Marvel. Will the character pop up in one of the upcoming projects planned for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or will we have to wait for the next Avengers film to see Carol Danvers once again? Larson clearly knows something...

Speaking with The Playlist, Larson talked about The Marvels and what's next for her superheroine too.

"I just loved being with those ladies so much. And I think that the sentiment of it is so right to me and is much more where I'm at in my life, which is, there's no one superhero that can save us. It takes all kinds of people that have their own special skill sets and the ability to understand that the brink of disaster cannot be stopped by one. It's all of us coming together. So that feels really right to me. And you know, as for the future, there's things that I know, but I can't tell you."

While Larson is clearly aware of where the future will take Captain Marvel, the actress wasn't in the loop about Robert Downey Jr. making his return to the MCU, something she also confirmed.

"I want to be clear. I was just with Kevin [Feige]. It was like that same day. And he was like, 'Oh yeah, we're doing a thing at Comic-Con.' He did not say that at all! Not at all!"

