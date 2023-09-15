Brie Larson looks to educate a nation in Lessons in Chemistry

We've known for a while that Apple TV+ and Brie Larson have teamed up to create an adaptation of the novel, Lessons in Chemistry, and now that we are nearing the end of 2023, we've finally been given our first glimpse at that very series.

The show sees Larson starring as Elizabeth Zott, a chemist who after becoming pregnant, finds her dream put on hold after being fired and left alone, and facing the challenges of building a life and career in a patriarchal society.

Lessons in Chemistry will be arriving on Apple TV+ as soon as October 13, 2023, and no doubt will then be releasing on a weekly basis until its eight-episode run has concluded. Watch the trailer for the series below.