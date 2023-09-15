Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Lessons in Chemistry

      Brie Larson looks to educate a nation in Lessons in Chemistry

      The Apple TV+ series makes its debut this October.

      We've known for a while that Apple TV+ and Brie Larson have teamed up to create an adaptation of the novel, Lessons in Chemistry, and now that we are nearing the end of 2023, we've finally been given our first glimpse at that very series.

      The show sees Larson starring as Elizabeth Zott, a chemist who after becoming pregnant, finds her dream put on hold after being fired and left alone, and facing the challenges of building a life and career in a patriarchal society.

      Lessons in Chemistry will be arriving on Apple TV+ as soon as October 13, 2023, and no doubt will then be releasing on a weekly basis until its eight-episode run has concluded. Watch the trailer for the series below.

