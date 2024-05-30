Brie Larson is a superhero mentor for other Hollywood actors

While the superhero blockbuster machine might not be what it once was, there are still plenty of roles in both Marvel and DC projects being handed out to actors. And, whether you're an established name in the biz or an up-and-comer, you're going to have a task on your hands to bring a spandex-wearing superhero to life.

Luckily, nowadays there are plenty of people who've played heroes in the past who can offer advice. Apparently, one of the main names in giving out advice is Brie Larson, who played Captain Marvel in the MCU.

Speaking at a roundtable with fellow big-name actresses like Jennifer Aniston, Naomi Watts, Jodie Foster, Sofia Vergara, and Anna Sawai, Larson said the following regarding her mentorship:

"I'm the first person to email everybody because it's very specific and very strange. People are like, "I don't know how to do this." Yeah, no one does. Why would you? I'll say, 'Train, because you'll want to be as prepared in your body as you possibly can because it only gets harder as the job goes on. And really understand how to be able to go to the bathroom in your suit.' The first Captain Marvel, it was a 45-minute thing to get me in and out of that costume."

"It's a whole thing, and it's a lot of pressure," Larson continued. "And I think it's a strange thing, especially when you're a newcomer and you're tasked with being the most powerful blah, blah, blah of blah, blah, blah, and you feel scared. It's so hard to be the cool, confident one when you're like, 'Do I know what I'm supposed to be doing?'"

Larson herself has dealt with a lot of backlash to her appearances as Captain Marvel, so she certainly seems qualified to give advice on the ins and outs of playing a superhero.

