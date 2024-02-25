Brie Larson: "I think I've probably played every Nintendo game that's ever come out at this point"

HQ

We've known for a while that Brie Larson is a Nintendo fan, as Captain Marvel has previously appeared in many adverts for the gaming powerhouse and even talked on frequent occasions on her personal accounts and channels about her time playing games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, for example. But it seems as though she is a much bigger Nintendo fan than we might have thought.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the Scott Pilgrim star spoke about her love for Nintendo and how the company has affected her life.

"[Video games] are like the thing that's connected me to my sister. My mom says her favorite sound is hearing me and my sister laughing while we're playing video games together. I think I've probably played every Nintendo game that's ever come out at this point, and so it's just part of my life. It always has been."

The Lessons in Chemistry lead actress also spoke a little about the upcoming Princess Peach: Showtime! and her thoughts on the Mushroom Kingdom's iconic royal leading a major game once again.

"It's great to join her in her journey. I've just loved her my whole life, so to see her have this stand-alone game and not just that but to have all these different facets and different characters and her own gameplay is just a thrill."

No doubt we can expect to see a clip of the Fast X and Fortnite star playing the upcoming game as Nintendo prepares for its arrival on March 22.